Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Buy

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.68. 1,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,471. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 95,956 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 944.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 87,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,262 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

