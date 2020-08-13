Zipper (ZIP) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $68,584.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00026716 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004115 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

