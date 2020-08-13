Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 419.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 115.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $158.68. 59,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

