zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Trading Down 3.3%

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €146.00 ($171.76) and last traded at €146.00 ($171.76), approximately 8,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at €151.00 ($177.65).

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €124.75 ($146.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

