Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.39. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 50,545 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.73.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

