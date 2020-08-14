-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

PBR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 959,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,893,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

