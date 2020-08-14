$0.09 EPS Expected for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.12. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. 474,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

