$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.46. 2,818,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.56, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,938,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,594,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,907 shares of company stock valued at $135,571,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.