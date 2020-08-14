$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 20.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

