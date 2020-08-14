$0.30 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth $2,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investar by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,581. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.