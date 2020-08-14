$1.85 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.88. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 683,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,997. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

