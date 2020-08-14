1,829 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.56. 558,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

