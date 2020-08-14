1,881 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.53. 260,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,801. Target Co. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $135.11. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

