2,040 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Bought by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 184,370 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $855,200. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.72. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

