260,158 Shares in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Oaktree Strategic Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth $293,000. Howard Capital Management bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 631,266 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,407. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

