35,000 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 135.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after purchasing an additional 824,486 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 173.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 41.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. 8,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,516. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

