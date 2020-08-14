3,768 Shares in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 238.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. FirstService Corp has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $121.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.