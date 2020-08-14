480 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,727,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.90. 62,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,928. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

