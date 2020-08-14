500 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.25.

NTES stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.02. 11,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.88. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $243.90 and a 1 year high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. Research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

