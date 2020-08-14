$547.65 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post $547.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.00 million and the highest is $554.40 million. Snap reported sales of $446.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,455,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $27,912,347.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,362,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,679,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $146,046.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,437,746 shares of company stock valued at $90,397,632.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Snap by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,096,135. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

