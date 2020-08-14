900 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.54. 156,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

