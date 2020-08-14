Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.78. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,241,696 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

