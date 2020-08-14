Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.78. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,241,696 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.
The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
