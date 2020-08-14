Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $247.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

