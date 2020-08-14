Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,445. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.