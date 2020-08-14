Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Shares of AAP traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $70,655,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 476,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 341,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

