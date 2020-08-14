Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 189,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,104,395. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,686 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 346,870 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 369,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 134,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 36.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 119,577 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

