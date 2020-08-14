Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $6.00. Advanced Info Service PCL shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 3,763 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

