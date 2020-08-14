AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Posts Earnings Results

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.15%.
AERO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. AeroGrow International has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
About AeroGrow International
