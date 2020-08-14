AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Posts Earnings Results

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.15%.

AERO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. AeroGrow International has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

About AeroGrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

