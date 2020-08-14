Aeron Trading Up 45.8% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 141.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $2.63 million and $24,506.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.06196294 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARN is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

