Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.68 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AKUS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,536. Akouos has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKUS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akouos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

