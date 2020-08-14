Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $87.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALB. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.27.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.93. 6,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,721. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $2,102,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 272,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

