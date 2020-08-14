Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,385. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXU. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

