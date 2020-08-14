Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,385. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

