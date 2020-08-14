Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after buying an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.56. The firm has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

