Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

