Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $12.52 on Friday, hitting $1,505.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,676. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,488.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.