Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,501.52. 82,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,489.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,377.91. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

