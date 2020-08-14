Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,501.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,489.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,377.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

