Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 31,437 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its position in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 1,457,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,658,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

