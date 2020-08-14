Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,505,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,350,000 after purchasing an additional 224,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,880,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,250. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

