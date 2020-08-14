Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.36

Shares of Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.36 and traded as low as $76.70. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 36,655 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

In other news, insider Stephen Beechey bought 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £10,000.35 ($13,074.06). Also, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 13,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,974.88 ($13,040.76).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

