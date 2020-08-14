Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by BofA Securities to “Neutral”

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.77.

AEE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. 645,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,124. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ameren by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

