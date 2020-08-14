Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 670,952 shares of company stock worth $78,308,456. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.32. 208,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

