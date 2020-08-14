Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,693.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $123,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,385 shares of company stock worth $6,933,168 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

