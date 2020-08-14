Amino Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,755.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Amino Network has a market cap of $162,866.01 and $35,755.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.06196294 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

