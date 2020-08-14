Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,743. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at $607,227,247.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,886. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

