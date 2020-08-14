Analysts Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target at $7.00

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.89. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 12,677,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

