Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

8/14/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

8/13/2020 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/1/2020 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/23/2020 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/19/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 19,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in CAE by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

