ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $69,759.54

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $69,759.54 and $57.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00141416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.01796221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128403 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

