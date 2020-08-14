Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.65.

NYSE AR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 17,910,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,037,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

